Napoli-Inter: Probable line-ups - Conte vs. Gattuso

04 January at 14:15
As the Christmas break has come to an end, Inter and Napoli are both gearing up to take on each other on Monday, in what is expected to be an exciting clash between two good teams. Although Conte's men have had a better start to the season than Gattuso's men, it won't be an easy game for either side.
 
Likely Napoli XI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.
 
Likely Inter XI (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku.
 

