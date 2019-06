Napoli interested in Atalanta's Timothy Castagne

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Napoli have reignited their interest in Atalanta wing-back Timothy Castagne.Castagne, 23, had a great season and was instrumental to helping the Bergamo side qualify for the UEFA Champions League.However, the reports suggest that Atalanta consider Castagne to be un-transferrable and, therefore, it is likely that the Belgian will remain in Bergamo for another season at the very least.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.