Napoli interested in Atalanta's Timothy Castagne

Castagne Atalanta pugno
29 June at 12:15
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Napoli have reignited their interest in Atalanta wing-back Timothy Castagne. 

Castagne, 23, had a great season and was instrumental to helping the Bergamo side qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, the reports suggest that Atalanta consider Castagne to be un-transferrable and, therefore, it is likely that the Belgian will remain in Bergamo for another season at the very least.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Napoli

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.