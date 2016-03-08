Napoli interested in Celta Vigo midfielder
18 November at 13:25Italian Serie A gianst Napoli are interested in signing Spanish outfit Celta Vigo’s defensive midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.
The 24-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has represented his current club in 13 league matches in the ongoing season where he has only received a single yellow card.
As per the latest development, the hierarchy of the Naples-based club are once again interested in signing Lobotka who has a release clause of €50 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments