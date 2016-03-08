Napoli interested in Celta Vigo midfielder

18 November at 13:25
Italian Serie A gianst Napoli are interested in signing Spanish outfit Celta Vigo’s defensive midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

The 24-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has represented his current club in 13 league matches in the ongoing season where he has only received a single yellow card.

As per the latest development, the hierarchy of the Naples-based club are once again interested in signing Lobotka who has a release clause of €50 million.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.