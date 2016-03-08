Napoli interested in Milan’s Kessie
16 November at 12:05Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing league rivals AC Milan’s out-of-favour midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old is looking set to leave the club in the upcoming mid-season transfer window as the Milan-based outfit are currently struggling to balance their books and are looking to sell few of their players in order to generate some funds.
As per the latest development, Napoli—who are also looking to sign a midfielder in order to bolster their midfield for the rest of the season—have now turned their attention towards Kessie and the club’s hierarchy have already established contact with the player’s representatives.
It is believed that the Naples-based club are more than happy with Milan’s minimum valuation of €16 million for the Ivory Coast international.
Kessie first joined Milan in 2017 on a two-year long loan and eventually joined the club permanently in the summer transfer window for a reported fee €24 million.
Pasquale Guarro
