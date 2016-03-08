Napoli interested in signing Fiorentina’s Castrovilli
20 November at 17:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing league rivals Fiorentina’s highly-rated midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, as per Radio Kiss Kiss cited by Football-Italia.
The 22-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in Italian football with series of more than decent performances for his current club in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, the hierarchy of the Naples-based club—who are looking for a complete revamp in the near future—are interested in acquiring the services of the Italy international and are likely to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.
However, it will be interesting to see if Napoli can come up with an offer which can tempt Fiorentina in selling one of their prized asset.
Castrovilli is a Fiorentina player since the summer of 2017 when he joined them from Serie C side Bari for a reported transfer fee of €1.20 million.
