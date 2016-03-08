Napoli interested in signing PSG’ Paredes in January
20 December at 12:40Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s midfielder Leandro Paredes in the January transfer window, as per La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old is having a hard time adjusting to life in Paris following summer move from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for a reported transfer fee of €40 million.
As per the latest report, the Naples-based club are looking to provide Paredes an escape route in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is impressed with the qualitied possessed by the Argentina international and has identified him as the number one candidate to begin the overhauling of the squad under new manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Paredes has experience of playing in the Serie A as he has represented AS Roma in 54 matches in all competition, scoring four goals along with providing couple of assists.
