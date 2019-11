Napoli interested in singing Florenzi, but only in swap deal

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in signing AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window.The 28-year-old is having a hard time ever since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca and has lost his place in the starting playing XI in the recent past. As per the latest development , Napoli are ready to take advantage of the situation by offering right-back Elseid Hysaj for a possible swap in order to sign the Italy international in the January transfer window.