Napoli interested in singing Florenzi, but only in swap deal

12 November at 18:20
Italian Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in signing AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old is having a hard time ever since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca and has lost his place in the starting playing XI in the recent past.

As per the latest development, Napoli are ready to take advantage of the situation by offering right-back Elseid Hysaj for a possible swap in order to sign the Italy international in the January transfer window.

