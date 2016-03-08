Napoli issue ultimatum to Icardi

24 August at 11:45
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Napoli and their president Aurelio De Laurentiis have issued an ultimatum to Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi amid reports linking the Argentine to the Neapolitan club. 

Inter are asking for 65 million euros for the forward and despite Napoli's interest, the forward himself has reportedly only taken interest with a move to Juventus - which is also being linked on the cards.

