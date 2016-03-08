Napoli join Lazio and Roma in race for ex-Juventus striker

11 August at 13:15
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have entered the race to sign former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur forward Fernando Llorente.

The Spaniard's contract with Spurs expired this summer and the likes of Roma, Manchester United and Lazio have all been linked with moves for the forward. However, his salary demands of 4 million euros appear to have discouraged many clubs and this could be viewed as too steep for Napoli also.

