Napoli have unexpectedly joined the race for Mateo Kovacic, the Croatian midfielder who recently hinted at a departure.

Also wanted by Manchester United, Inter and Juventus, the 24-year-old has looked good in the little time he’s had with Real Madrid, as well as Croatia.

Marca claim that Rafael Benitez appreciated the midfielder back when he was at Inter. It is the former Liverpool Coach who made this specific request.

The midfielder was sold by Inter to Real back in the summer of 2015 for a massive €35 million.

​There’s a problem: the Merengues have tacked on a massive €300m release clause onto the midfielder, who has a deal with the Spanish club until 2021.

Still, the creative midfielder recently said that

“I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I’d have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter.

“I think I can have this opportunity and it’s one I want right now. “

Roma and Tottenham are still interested, too.

“I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch.