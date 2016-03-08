Napoli, Jorginho's agent: 'He wants to join Manchester City...'
09 June at 21:05Jorginho's agent Joao Santos spoke to CalcioNapoli24 (via Si.com) about his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: "Man City? There is currently a 10 million euros difference between the offer and the demand. At the moment, Jorginho is a Napoli player but for him, to play for Man City and Pep Guardiola is a big opportunity. That's what he wants and he would be disappointed if a deal did not occur. City are a big club, every player would want to play for them...".
Jorginho is set to leave Napoli as Carlo Ancelotti's side have their eyes on Torreira to replace him. Jorginho appeared in 41 games on the season for club and country and he scored three goals and added four assists on the season. He was one of the best midfielders in Italy this past season as he would be a very nice addition to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team...
