Napoli: Jorginho’s agent plays down interest from Barcelona and Man Utd
10 May at 16:50João Santos, Jorginho’s agent, has spoken to Radio Crc about his client’s future amid interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United. Here is what he had to say:
“We still have two games to play, so let’s see if Napoli can finish the season well and then we’ll take care of everything else. Jorginho has done very well in Naples. He is unique in terms of his characteristics and this is why he is followed by many clubs."
MAN UTD – “At the moment, there are so many stories around. The last one I read said that Manchester United made a proposal via Mourinho’s agent, but nobody called me.”
SARRI – “The future of Jorginho is not tied to that of Sarri. Should the Azzurri coach leave, Jorginho will continue to work well as always.”
BARCELONA – “It would be difficult to join them because the Spanish club have already signed Arthur from Grêmio, who plays in the same role as Jorginho.”
