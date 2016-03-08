Napoli, Juve and Milan target discusses Genoa future
28 March at 20:00Christian Kouame is a wanted man. In December, AC Milan were reported to have made contact with Genoa over a possible signing of the Ivorian forward but instead opted to sign the 21-year-old's teammate Krzysztof Piatek instead, for a €35m fee. Since signing for Milan, Piatek has been a strong addition and has help propel the Rossoneri up the table.
In January, however, it emerged that both Juventus and Napoli were both interested in Kouame, who transfermarkt currently value at around €17m. Kouame signed for Genoa in just the July of 2018, for a €6.5m fee from Cittadella, who had signed him for just €200,000 the year before from Prato, after having him on loan for a season.
Kouame spent a 3-month period on loan with Inter Milan's Primavera side in the start of 2016 but the Nerazzurri opted not to pursue him further.
Speaking at the 'Genoa Tribe Festival', Kouame said the following:
"Obviously I think a lot about my future, but I don't know what will happen. I have a five-year contract at Genoa, I'm fine here and I don't necessarily have to change teams."
