Napoli-Juve: did Ronaldo dive? How Italian papers judge Rocchi refereeing

The refereeing of Gianluca Rocchi in Napoli-Juve is analyzed by Italian papers this morning. The most controversial episode was Alex Meret's foul on Cristiano Ronaldo (WATCH). Rocchi decided to award a free-kick to Juventus and send Meret off the pitch with a straight red card. That's how Italian papers judge his refereeing at the San Paolo:



Gazzetta dello Sport, rating: 6.5 - He would deserve one more for how he directed a very difficult game, full of controversial episodes. He didn't see Alex Sandro handball but Irratti rightly corrected him. Whether Meret touches Ronaldo or not, it's fair to give Meret a red card.



Corriere dello Sport: 5.5 - There are still some doubts



Tuttosport: 5.5, fair to send off Meret and Pjanic. The penalties given and not given are not so clear. He lost himself in the final part of the game when he doesn't send off Koulibaly.



Il Mattino: 4.5 - Meret's foul could have cost a red card. But was it a red card? There is no contact between CR7 and Meret, Irrati, who was in charge of VAR could have taken longer to watch the action, which is just what he did when he awarded the penalty kick to Napoli.

