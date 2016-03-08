Napoli-Juve: Worry for Napoli as Insigne a doubt for key clash

According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti has somewhat of a selection headache ahead of this weekend's vital Serie A clash between his Napoli side and league leaders Juventus. Napoli sit in 2nd place in the table and could use a win to potentially unsettle Juve and even mount a late title challenge. However, if Juventus win, consensus is that the title will be won with that match.are reporting that Ancelotti has two positional doubts, over who will play in the attack and who will play at left-back. The Italian head coach will have to choose between Elseid Hysaj and Faouzi Ghoulam at left-back whilst the coach is undecided as to whether Dries Mertens or Lorenzo Insigne will be fit to play in the Neapolitan attack.Despite an early scare for Massimiliano Allegri, Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for the match; after worries that an injury suffered to his left ankle against Bologna last weekend would put him out for this important match. However, Ronaldo is at Allegri's disposal and Ancelotti will be wanting his best team possible for the match.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.