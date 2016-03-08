Napoli-Juve, Zaccheroni: 'It is not easy for Ancelotti...'

Alberto Zaccheroni spoke to Sky Sports Italia ahead of Napoli vs Juventus: "They are the two great protagonists of the last years. Juve is always the leader, while Napoli has tried to counter the triumphant march of the bianconeri with great consistency. They changed managers, but the Azzurri remain the number one adversaries, even if it is not easy for them. Ancelotti must be good at keeping up the motivations, since the pursuers do not seem able to challenge their second place."Napoli welcome Juventus to the San Paulo on Sunday night and will be keen to avenge their defeat to the Italian champions in September, when a Mandzukic double set Juventus on their way to a 3-1 win in the Allianz Stadium. Juventus currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, and anything but defeat on Sunday will all but seal their 8th consecutive Scudetto, extending their record for successive titles in the competition.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@EddieSwain_