Napoli, Juventus could return for unhappy Hysaj
15 November at 23:45Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj's future seems further and further away from the Partenopei, according to a report from Calciomercato.com tonight.
The report details how the 25-year-old Albanian right back has been less consistent for coach Carlo Ancelotti than he was for Maurizio Sarri, current coach of Juventus. In the past the Bianconeri were interested in signing him, but a deal never materialised.
Now, however, it seems likely that the club will sell him in either of the next two transfer windows.
Apollo Heyes
