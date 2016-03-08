The Bianconeri are currently three points ahead of Inter and could thus extend it to six. Certainly, it would be a big step towards the Scudetto, considering how close the race has been up until now. The Inter fans will be cheering on Napoli, no doubt.

In addition to the Nerazzurri, Lazio (who have a game in hand) also failed to claim all three points in the derby against Roma. Therefore, as mentioned, Sarri's men will have a very good opportunity against a struggling Gattuso side in the league.

Following the 1-1 draw at the San Siro earlier today, Juventus have a golden opportunity to extend their lead over Inter at the top of the league standings. However, tonight's game against Napoli isn't expected to be easy despite the home side's recent poor form.