Napoli-Juventus: the probable line-ups for Ancelotti and Allegri

03 March at 11:45
Juventus and Napoli will face off today at the Stadio San Paolo in the big Serie A matchup of the weekend. With a win, the visitors would make an enormous step forward in the race for the title, though even a draw or a loss would keep the Bianconeri's ambitions in the league in place. Here are the probable line-ups of both teams for this evening's match:

Napoli (4-4-2): ​Meret; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

 

