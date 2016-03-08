Napoli are very interested in signing Matteo Darmian,

The Pink paper claims this morning that the Manchester United flop is very much in Aurelio De Laurentiis’ sights, and that the Partenopei president is thinking of offering the former Italian international a five-year deal in order to bring him back to Italy.

Signed for €18 million in 2015, the 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, the debacle at left-back eventually resulting in Jose Mourinho converting Ashley Young into a defender, with rather positive results.

Thing is, Napoli are still not offering to buy the United wantaway, but are offering a loan deal with the right (but not the obligation, crucially) of buying the former Torino man.

