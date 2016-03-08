Napoli, Koulibaly: "Ancelotti and Sarri are both great"

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly spoke to TV Luna about numerous Napoli topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I have grown a lot since first joining Napoli and I became a father here as well. I have been here for a while now and it's great to be a fan favorite. Ancelotti? I have a lot of confidence in Carlo Ancelotti, he is a great coach. Racism? Well it is everywhere. It gets me mad when I see racism against Neapolitan people like Lorenzo Insigne. Maurizio Sarri? Well he is a very good coach. Ancelotti has won a lot more because Maurizio started his Serie A career much later but they are both very impressive. I am happy that Ancelotti is here, he will help us a lot. Objective? Like every season, our objective is to win it all. Lazio? We had a few problems against Lazio but we found a way to win that game which is very important. Gonzalo Higuain? We will try to stop him like we do with every opponent...".