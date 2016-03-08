Napoli, Koulibaly expresses delight over Ballon d'Or nomination

Last night, it was revealed that Kalidou Kulibaly is among the 30 players that have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or of 2019. On Twitter, the Napoli defender expressed his delight over the nomination, stating that it encourages him to do even better."This nomination is exciting news to me because my journey in football started a long way from here: it is a recognition that makes me want to do better and better. Always better," he wrote.