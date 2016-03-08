Napoli, Koulibaly has asked to leave in January with Arsenal making a move
26 December at 12:00Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has officially asked to leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from British newspaper the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Senegalese defender has asked club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell him in January, due to his unhappiness at the club this season. The player, who won the Serie A defender of the year award for his incredible performances last season, is contracted to Napoli until 2023, but is ready to call it quits in Naples.
Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the Partenopei in an attempt to sign Koulibaly (via the Mirror), as it’s clear that it will be sold at a discounted price in January, in order to close this chapter of his career. This season Koulibaly has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the club, recently suffering a biceps femoris muscle injury in the club’s 2-1 loss to Parma.
Apollo Heyes
