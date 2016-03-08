Napoli, Koulibaly has bought a house in Paris amidst interest from PSG
27 February at 12:20Paris Saint Germain are serious about signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the defender himself hinting at the move, according to a report from French newspaper Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Parisian club have decided that the Senegalese defender is the ideal replacement for the aging defender Thiago Silva, whose contract is expiring with the club soon. The first contacts between the two clubs have already taken place, with PSG’s sporting director Leonardo hoping for a discount on Koulibaly’s €150 million release clause.
Koulibaly himself has hinted at the move, the report continues. The 28-year-old Senegalese defender bought a €4 million apartment in Paris, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, suggesting that a move may be appearing in the summer.
Koulibaly, who is contracted to Napoli until 2023, has made 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1757 minutes. He has struggled with two muscle injuries this season.
Apollo Heyes
