Napoli, Koulibaly: 'I want to win with Napoli and become great together'

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is not willing to leave the Neapolitan club, in fact in an interview with Corriere della Sera the Senegalese powerhouse expressed his desire to stay with the Azzurri stating: "We become big when there are trophies, I hope to achieve this goal here in Naples. This year would be great and we will try to achieve it. Otherwise it will be for next season. I am a Napoli player and I will give one hundred percent to win something with this shirt. What have I made of so much talk? I prefer facts, which then help us to win. And to become great together."

Koulibaly and Napoli take on Arsenal tonight in the quarter-final of the Europa League, and if he is to realise his dream of winning a trophy with Napoli this season, they will have to produce an impressive comeback having lost the first leg 2-0.