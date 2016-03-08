Napoli, Koulibaly: "Mbappe? I did my job..."

Napoli played against PSG this past week in the UEFA Champions league as both teams earned a point at the San Paolo in Naples. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been playing great football of late as he had this to say to Afriquefoot (via Calciomercato.com) concerning Kylian Mbappe and other Napoli topics:



"Mbappe? Well I didn't use any magic potion, I just did my job. Every one has strengths and weaknesses, you just have to know how to match up against a player. We all know that Mbappe is super fast so I knew that I was going to have to anticipate his next move and that's what I did all game long this past week. It worked well for me this time. Words to describe yourself? I would say Humility, Stubborn and Respect are three words that describe me pretty well. I am always looking to improve since everyone has to try to better themselves. Transfer market? I am fully focused on Napoli even if it's nice to hear that big clubs are after you. Goals? We want to progress past the group stage in the UCL and then let's see from there...".



