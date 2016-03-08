Napoli, Koulibaly opens up about the own-goal against Juve
13 September at 12:15
In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Kalidou Koulibaly about the loss to Juventus two weeks ago. The Partenopei had come back from 3-0 down to level things up in the second half, but then the defender scored an own-goal in the dying moments of the game.
The game was truly a crazy one, as Napoli initially looked to be completely out of the game. In the second half, however, it was the home side's turn to look off, as Ancelotti's men managed to pull three back. The guests even had chances to win it, but then Koulibaly's own-goal came.
However, Koulibaly revealed in the interview that he recovered quickly, thanks to the love of the fans. Last season, in fact, he was the one that sealed the 1-0 win away at Juventus.
"Naples doesn't put up with you, it loves you. I have witnessed it time after time, not only in the happy moments but also in everyday life. It was a very tough day the day after the own-goal. However, I recovered quickly," he stated.
Tomorrow evening, Ancelotti's men will face Sampdoria in their first home game of the season. After the loss to Juve, therefore, they will be looking to get revenge.
