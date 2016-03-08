Napoli's Senegalese defender spoke about his former manager, Maurizio Sarri, who left just a few weeks ago, among other things.

"At the beginning, he didn't let me play. I even asked for a transfer, but then he showed me a new vision of football. I played even when I was exhausted. Some of the training sessions were crazy.

"I arrived in Italy because of Benitez, I thought it was a joke at first. In a restaurant, he gave me a lesson with glasses and forks on how to deal with attackers. In fifteen minutes I learned a lot. De Laurentiis wanted a discount because I was ten centimetres than what he had read on the Internet.



"My future? I still have a three-year contract, we'll see what happens. It's a pity that Reina left," he concluded.