Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has met Maurizio Sarri today. The meeting between the two parties took place in a secret location in Naples, maybe the manager’s home.



​Sarri, De Laurentiis and Giuntoli met in Castelvoturno before 12.00 and made return to the club’s training centre around 3 pm.



​According to Sky Sport, a new meeting between Sarri and De Laurentiis will take place in Rome tomorrow. Sarri and ADL may hold tomorrow’s meeting in the FilmAuro offices in Rome.



CONTRACT DETAILS - Sarri is reported to be one of Chelsea’s candidates to replace

Antonio Conte in the 2018/19 campaign. The Napoli boss will be offered a € 4 million-a-year deal but money is no problem for the Italian tactician who wants the club to sign a few top players next summer. Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery and Marco Giampaolo are the potential replacements of Sarri lined-up by Napoli. Tomorrow may be right day to know more about Sarri's future.