Napoli launch mega offer for Inter forward Icardi

15 August at 19:15
According to what has been reported by Italian-based news outlet Bombe Di Vlad, Napoli have launched a mega offer of 70 million euros to Inter Milan for Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

The deal includes a reported 9 million euros to go to Icardi each season, making him the highest paid player at the Neapolitan side.

Bombe di Vlad report that Inter have accepted the offer, with it now just down to Icardi himself to accept the proposal. On Napoli's end, they have demanded that a response be given as soon as possible, so they can complete the deal or make alternate arrangements.

