Napoli lawyer denies Chelsea agreement for Sarri: ‘ADL can ask €150m’
02 July at 18:45Napoli lawyer Mattia Grassani has talked to CalcioNapoli24 to deny that the partenopei have reached an agreement with Chelsea for Maurizio Sarri.
“Napoli doesn’t need to tell Sarri that he has been sacked”, Grassani said.
“The club has hired a new manager [Ancelotti] and Sarri is no more in charge of the team. He is contracted with Napoli until 2020 and he has a release clause that is valid until the 31st of May of each season.”
“The release clause is over now and any club that wants to sign him must reach an agreement with Napoli. De Laurentiis can ask up to € 150 million to release Sarri.”
Several reports in England claim Chelsea and Napoli have already reached an agreement for the services of the Italian manager but the reports coming from UK have been denied by the lawyer of the club.
New developments are expected in the coming days with the future of Sarri that still seems to be up in the air.
