Napoli, Llorente can make his debut against Sampdoria
04 September at 09:15As reported by the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, yesterday was the first training session for Spanish strike Fernando Llorente with his new club, Napoli. The 34-year-old forward is hoping to make his debut for the Partenopei in their upcoming game against Sampdoria on the 14th September. This would be because Arkadiusz Milik is still out of the question for Carlo Ancelotti, Lorenzo Insigne is currently dealing with an injury suffered during the club’s 4-3 loss to Juventus and both Dries Mertens and Hirving Lozano are away with their national teams, however both could still feature for the side.
The debut depends on if Llorente can adapt to Ancelotti’s tactical vision for the team in the training sessions this week as well as the players fitness, plus the other forwards available to the coach. If Insigne can recover in time, or Mertens and Lozano aren’t too tired from their time with the national team, then Llorente may still have to wait to make his debut in blue.
Apollo Heyes
