Napoli, Llorente could leave in January; Inter keeping tabs

In January, he could be on his way out. In the two-man attack that Ancelotti used, there was the possibility of alternating with Llorente. However, since the new manager Gattuso is expected to use the 4-3-3 formation, there is only room for one striker.





However, Roma could also join the race, since Kalinic has been disappointing so far. Llorente has the perfect profile to replace Dzeko when needed, and in January, he could once again be one of the protagonists of the transfer market. Several clubs showed their interest in the summer: Antonio Conte's Inter thought about it, just like Fiorentina. As Tuttosport reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Nerazzuzri could be back in fashion, given that they are looking for a striker who can be the backup for Lukaku.However, Roma could also join the race, since Kalinic has been disappointing so far. Llorente has the perfect profile to replace Dzeko when needed, and in January, he could once again be one of the protagonists of the transfer market.

Fernando Llorente got off to a great start with Napoli, joining the team in September: assist against Sampdoria, two goals against Lecce and a crucial goal against Liverpool in the Champions League. Then, the Spanish striker stopped.