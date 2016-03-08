Napoli, Llorente: 'I'm very happy with Milik'

Napoli striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he is very happy with how Arek Milik has been playing alongside him.



Llorente was on the scoresheet for the partenopei against Liverpool and has also scored against Lecce today.



At halftime, Llorente gave an interview to DAZN and said: ​"Agreement with Milik? I have a great time with everyone. It's a great team, we're trying to play good football, with the ball from one side to the other. Lecce closes behind and it is difficult to enter centrally. We hope to continue like this because we need to win this game. "