Napoli, Llorente in good shape and hopes to start against Sampdoria
05 September at 19:15Fernando Llorente, Napoli’s new striker, who arrived in the last hours of the transfer market, already has the opportunity to play for his new side after just signing for the Neapolitan side. As reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the 35-year-old Spaniard, who reached the Champions League final last season with North London side Tottenham, is doing custom training, immediately proving to his new club that he is in good shape. He can now think to contend for his place as the alternative to Dries Mertens.
Llorente seemed destined to arrive in Italy after multiple Italian clubs registered their interest in the experienced striker, but Napoli managed to secure his signature in the dying hours of the transfer window, strengthening their team even further as they look to contend with Juventus for the scudetto, after coming so close to beating the Bianconeri in the 2017/18 season under new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.
Apollo Heyes
