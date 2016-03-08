Napoli, Llorente's brother: 'The gesture of affection was instinctive...'
18 September at 22:15Fernando Llorente’s adventure with Napoli has started in the best possible way for the player, with the Spaniard providing an assist against Sampdoria before scoring the definitive goal against Liverpool last night in the Champions League. The forward kissed the badge of the shirt after the goal, a move which left some confused.
His brother Jesus spoke to Italian media outlet calcionapoli1926.it via Calciomercato.com earlier to explain the gesture.
"We're very happy, yesterday's goal was huge. Between Fernando and the fans, it was love at first sight, he is very happy. The Napoli fans are very special, the people are very affectionate, and Fernando feels this love. It was an instinct, a gesture of affection".
The 34-year-old Spanish forward arrived in Naples this summer as a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Tottenham expired earlier in the summer, with the North London club not looking to retain his services any longer after his two seasons there.
The striker was instrumental in Tottenham’s Champions League campaign last season, where he scored goals against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to help the North London club reach the final, where they lost to fellow Premier League side Liverpool.
