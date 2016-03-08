Napoli, Llorente: 'We will prove we are a strong team on Saturday'
12 December at 20:30Napoli forward Fernando Llorente discussed the team’s performances so far this season to gathered reporters, at the event for the presentation of the club’s 2020 calendar. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
“We are a strong team and we will prove it. We can all give more. We're focused on Saturday's game. I'm very happy in Naples.”
The 34-year-old Spaniard has made 19 appearances for the Partenopei so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process. He was consistently brought on as a substitute by previous Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and impressed during the club’s build up play.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments