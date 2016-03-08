Napoli, Lobotka deal set to be finalised this week despite Celta Vigo's refusal to lower price
06 January at 12:40Napoli are looking to close the deal for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka this week, but the Spanish club have a reason for not wanting to lower his price too much, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Celta Vigo want at least €22 million for the 25-year-old Slovakian midfielder due to the way they negotiated the deal for him in the summer of 2017. The Spanish club bought the player from Danish side Nordsjaelland and the club included a clause that they earn 25% of the future resale, forcing Celta Vigo to look for a solid price for the player.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet Lobotka's agents at Filmauro this week in order to close the deal, the report continues, as the president wants to give coach Gennaro Gattuso a strong option for the second half of the season. The club are ready to welcome Lobotka and there’s a chance that he will be on the bench for the league clash against Lazio next Saturday.
Apollo Heyes
