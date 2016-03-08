Napoli, Lobotka: 'I'm in heaven, football is religion here! Hamsik told me...'
15 January at 21:00Stanislav Lobotka , Napoli's new midfielder , spoke to the Slovak Football Federation channel via calciomercato: "It is true that I will move from Spain to Serie A, but I will go to a higher quality club that has more important goals. It is a step forward for me. ".
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF NAPLES? - "I am in seventh heaven, I go to clubs with great history and great fans. Here people perceive football as a religion, something quite different from Spain. In addition, Napoli participates in European competitions every year and from this point of view I see an important step forward for my career ".
ON THE INTEREST OF NAPLES - "I found out a few days before the end of 2019, when the first negotiations began. It was not easy to find an agreement with Celta Vigo."
ABOUT HAMSIK - "Did it affect your arrival in the blue club? It's true, Marek is considered a god, not only here, but also in the rest of Italy. That's why I'm happy to get to his former club. For every Slovak who comes to Italy or directly to Naples, it's nice to see that Marek has made Slovak football an excellence. We wrote to each other, he gave me a lot of information about the club. What did he tell me ? He advised me to be myself. work and show who I am. We also talked about privacy. "
ABOUT SKRINIAR - "Of course, I can't wait to challenge him. It will be something new for me. Skriniar congratulated me for going to a great club and, according to him, I took a step forward in my career."
ABOUT THE OBJECTIVES - "I will try to conquer a starting position, although I know it will not be easy. There are great players here, so I have to work hard. I will try to show my whole self. I have an extra motivation that is my daughter Linduška".
Anthony Privetera
