Napoli look at Manchester United and Roma targets as attacking reinforcements

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are looking to bolster their striking options before the start of the next campaign.



It is believed that the Naples-based club’s preferred option is Inter Milan’s striker Mauro Icardi who is expected to leave the club.



However, his valuation of €100 million might prove to be too costly for the club, therefore, manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking for alternatives and Torino’s striker Andrea Belotti is believed to be his preferred option to join the attacking trio of Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne.



The Italy international, who is expected to cost the club fee in the region of €60 million, has proven to be a star performer for Torino in the recent past.



The 25-year-old looked in more than just a decent form in front of the goal for the Toro in the previous campaign as well where he has netted 15 times and provided three assists in 37 league appearances.



Napoli could face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Icardi; whilst Roma are reportedly in the running for the Torino forward.