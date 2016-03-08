After the Europa League quarter-final elimination to Arsenal, Napoli are looking to their city rivals Tottenham for reinforcements for next season.

As reported by Sky Sport, Aurelio De Laurentiis has targeted Kieran Trippier, right-back of the Spurs and the English national team as a possibility for next season.

With Hysaj widely expected to leave in the summer, valued at 25 million euros, Napoli are looking to strengthen at right back. Trippier, who is renowned for his crossing ability and dead balls, as seen in the World Cup, semifinals against Croatia, has played for Spurs 33 times this season an has represented his country on 13 occasions.

The former Burnley and Barnsley player, who was a product of the Man City's academy, is thought to be available as he deals is expiring in 2022, However, he is also closely monitored Manchester United.



Trippier’s side Tottenham take on City tomorrow in a repeat of Wednesday's dramatic Champions League quarter-final.



