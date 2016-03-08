Napoli look to close deal for Fernando Llorente

23 August at 11:30
According to what has been reported by Radio Marte, Napoli are looking to close in on a deal to sign free agent Fernando Llorente; after the Spaniard's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired this summer.

Napoli had initially wanted to pursue a deal for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi but a deal is looking less likely on that front now so they're looking to get Llorente over the line before the transfer market closes.

