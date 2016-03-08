Napoli look to sign Arsenal's Kolasinac in January but Roma prefer a summer move
23 December at 18:20Both Roma and Napoli would like to sign Arsenal left back Sead Kolasinac, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei would like to bring the 26-year-old Bosnian to Naples in the upcoming January transfer window, whereas the Giallorossi are looking to bring Kolasinac to the Italian capital next summer, as a replacement for 34-year-old Serbian full back Aleksander Kolarov.
The player has been the first choice left back for the Gunners this season under previous coach Unai Emery, the report highlights, and so he may wait to see if new coach Mikel Arteta will afford him the same playing time before considering a move away from the North London club.
Contracted to Arsenal until 2022, Kolasinac has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season for the North London club, providing two assists in that time. He only appeared in one of Arsenal’s Europa League games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments