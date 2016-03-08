Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Belgian World Cup star Thomas Meunier.Meunier scored for Belgium in the third-place play-off game against Belgium and was one of the country's best players in the tournament too. He missed one game- against Japan, due to suspension.Corriere dello Sport report that Napoli are eyeing a move to sign Meunier but know that they will have to buff up their offer to sign the right-back because of the player's showings in the World Cup.