Napoli look to sign Man Utd target to replace Mario Rui
07 June at 11:50Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly after Real Betis star and Man Utd target Junior Firpo in an attempt to replace the outgoing Mario Rui.
Reports from last week had linked Firpo with a move to Manchester United and even Arsenal, months after Barcelona have been linked with a move for the left-back.
Corriere dello Sport state that the partenopei are interested in the man from the Dominican Republic.
Carlo Ancelotti knows that Mario Rui is set to leave the Stadio San Paolo this summer, with Benfica, Roma and AC Milan possible options for the Portuguese. Which means that Napoli will want a left-back to play regularly from next season.
The partenopei are set to make an enquiry for the 22-year-old, who is valued by Real Betis at 30 million euros.
