Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to sign a contract extension with Napoli today. The Italian tactician met Aurelio De Laurentiis in Naples yesterday afternoon and today a new meeting will take place in Rome where Sarri’s agent Alessandro Pellegrini will also join ADL and Sarri.



The Tuscan manager is going to sign a new € 4 million-a-year deal and his € 8 million release clause will be cancelled.







According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri’s permanence at the San Paolo will lead to Napoli’s offers for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes and Everton’s Davy Klaassen, a long time Napoli target who was also wanted by the partenopei one year ago before the Dutch swapped Ajax with the Toffees.



The Italian paper, however, also reports that the azzurri are not sure about the future of Hamsik who organized a dinner alongside the rest of his team-mates a few days ago, giving a gift to each member of the team as well as the technical staff. The Slovakia star has attracted the interest of several Chinese clubs

