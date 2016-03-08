Napoli, Lozano: 'Liverpool will be tough, but...'

Hirving.Lozano.Napoli.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
16 September at 22:20
In an interview with ESPN, Hirving Lozano spoke about Napoli's clash with Liverpool on Tuesday evening, which will be the first game for both sides in the group stage.
 
"The debut at the San Paolo? They told me about the atmosphere, it was fantastic. Against Liverpool, it will be a difficult game. They are a great team and reigning champions. However, we will do our best and follow the manager's directives," he stated.
 

