Napoli make contact for PSG star
08 July at 15:00Napoli continue to build their squad under new coach Carlo Ancelotti and are looking to Paris to bring a spark into the attacking unit.
According to Sport Mediaset, Napoli are serious about acquiring PSG’s Angel Di Maria. The Neapolitan club has already contacted the entourage of the Argentine attacker, which is reported to be a three-year € 5 million per season deal with image rights to be defined.
DI Maria broke onto the scene at Real Madrid after joining in 2010. He spent his last season playing under Ancelotti for the Spanish giants, so the new Napoli manager is obviously keen on what the Argentine can bring to his new squad. He made the switch to Manchester United and stayed just one season while failing to replicate his top form for Real Madrid. Following that season he moved on to Paris to join PSG and has been there since.
Di Maria featured in 3 matches for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.
Click here for the latest transfer news.
Go to comments