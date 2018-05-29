Napoli make contact for Real Betis midfield star
29 May at 09:45Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Serie A giants Napoli have made contact with Real Betis to sign Fabian Ruiz.
The 22-year-old Ruiz is known to be one of the future stars of Spanish football and has impressed for Betis in recent times. He appeared 34 times in the La Liga for the club, scoring thrice and assisting six times.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Napoli are interested in signing the Spaniard and have already made contact to sign him.
The contact was made last night and it is learnt that the attacking midfielder has a release clause of about 30 million euros.
It is said that Napoli are close to convincing the player to join the Stadio San Paolo based side and the player is already interested in moving to the Naples.
