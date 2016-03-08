Napoli make contact for the 'new Dybala'
09 July at 22:20Napoli are ready to continue their strong summer as they are linked to a young Argentine talent considered to be the 'new Paulo Dybala', Maximiliano Lovera.
The 20-year-old starlet, who currently plays for Argentine side Rosario Central, is attracting interest from the Neapolitan side who consider him to be an important potential part of their future.
Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is said to be a big fan of the young Argentine and could look to bring him to the club this summer.
Lovera came up through the youth system of Rosario Central before breaking into the first team in 2016. Since then, he has played over 40 games for the side and has been called up to Argentina's U20 national team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments